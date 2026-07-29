Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival 2026 will continue through 8/30

Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival 2026 continues through Sunday, August 30th. The Festival features indoor performances in the landmark Ted Shawn Theatre and the newly-opened Doris Duke Theatre, as well as outdoor performances on the Henry J. Leir Stage.

In addition to showcasing acclaimed dance companies from the United States and around the world, the summer Festival is featuring a wide range of programs - including livestreams, talks, classes, exhibits, parties, community events, family-friendly activities, workshops with artists, and more.

Jacob’s Pillow Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge join us for a Summer Wrap-up preview.