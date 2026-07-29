© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The new WAMC app is available to download on iOS and Android! Click here to learn more.
The Roundtable

Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival 2026 will continue through 8/30

By Joe Donahue
Published July 29, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival 2026 continues through Sunday, August 30th. The Festival features indoor performances in the landmark Ted Shawn Theatre and the newly-opened Doris Duke Theatre, as well as outdoor performances on the Henry J. Leir Stage.

In addition to showcasing acclaimed dance companies from the United States and around the world, the summer Festival is featuring a wide range of programs - including livestreams, talks, classes, exhibits, parties, community events, family-friendly activities, workshops with artists, and more.

Jacob’s Pillow Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge join us for a Summer Wrap-up preview.

Tags
The Roundtable jacobs pillowJacob's Pillow Dance Festivaldancefestival
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content