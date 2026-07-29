© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The new WAMC app is available to download on iOS and Android! Click here to learn more.
The Roundtable

Chester Theatre Company presents new play 'Amchitka' by Mark St. Germain running through 8/8

By Joe Donahue
Published July 29, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

A New Play by Mark St. Germain, 'Amchitka,' is being produced Chester Theatre Company, directed by Julianne Boyd and running through Aug 8th. The production is taking place in the Chester Town Hall Theatre.

In a monitoring station at Amchitka, a volcanic island 170 miles off the coast of Alaska used for underground nuclear testing in the 1960s, three scientists find themselves cut off from the outside world as an event seems to be underway.  But what?  A new philosophical thriller by Mark St. Germain, author of 'Magdalene' and 'Freud’s Last Session.'

We welcome playwright Mark St. Germain and Managing Director of the Chester Theatre Company, Hannah Williams.

Tags
The Roundtable chester theatre companyplaytheatermusical
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content