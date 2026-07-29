Chester Theatre Company presents new play 'Amchitka' by Mark St. Germain running through 8/8

A New Play by Mark St. Germain, 'Amchitka,' is being produced Chester Theatre Company, directed by Julianne Boyd and running through Aug 8th. The production is taking place in the Chester Town Hall Theatre.

In a monitoring station at Amchitka, a volcanic island 170 miles off the coast of Alaska used for underground nuclear testing in the 1960s, three scientists find themselves cut off from the outside world as an event seems to be underway. But what? A new philosophical thriller by Mark St. Germain, author of 'Magdalene' and 'Freud’s Last Session.'

We welcome playwright Mark St. Germain and Managing Director of the Chester Theatre Company, Hannah Williams.