© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The new WAMC app is available to download on iOS and Android! Click here to learn more.
The Roundtable

7/28/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published July 28, 2026 at 9:17 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor of History and International Relations at Vassar College. He is a specialist on the history of US foreign policy Robert Brigham, an author, lawyer, consultant, public speaker, and entrepreneur. Her most recent book is: 'Race Rules: What Your Black Friend Won't Tell You' Fatimah Gilliam, Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and the founder and director of the Volunteer Literacy Project. She is also a columnist for The Free Press and a Greene County resident Larissa Phillips.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panel Robert BrighamFatimah Gilliamjudy patrickLarissa Phillips
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    7/27/26 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government atSkidmore College Beau Breslin, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, and Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Robert Pondiscio.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    7/24/26 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are a senior fellow and faculty member in the Center for the Advancement of Public Action at Bennington College. She is the President of Beyond Plastics and former EPA Regional Administrator. Judith is co-author of the book 'The Problem with Plastic ' Judith Enck, Senior Fellow for Health Policy at The Empire Center for Public Policy Bill Hammond, and Arthur Zankel Chair in Management for Liberal Arts at Skidmore College where she teaches International Affairs and Business Management Pushi Prasad.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    7/23/26 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert - Theresa Bourgeois, Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association and a longtime editor of the Daily Gazette Judy Patrick, the founder and director of the Volunteer Literacy Project. She is also a columnist for The Free Press and a Greene County resident Larissa Phillips, and Former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    7/22/26 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, an educator who teaches drama and humanities at Poughkeepsie Day School in Poughkeepsie Stephen Haff, Associate Professor of Government at Dutchess Community College and since 2023, she has been President of the World Affairs Council of the Mid-Hudson Valley Dr. Karin Riedl, and Investment Banker on Wall St. Mark Wittman.