7/23/26 Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert - Theresa Bourgeois, Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association and a longtime editor of the Daily Gazette Judy Patrick, the founder and director of the Volunteer Literacy Project. She is also a columnist for The Free Press and a Greene County resident Larissa Phillips, and Former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain.