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The Roundtable

7/24/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published July 24, 2026 at 9:24 AM EDT
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are a senior fellow and faculty member in the Center for the Advancement of Public Action at Bennington College. She is the President of Beyond Plastics and former EPA Regional Administrator. Judith is co-author of the book 'The Problem with Plastic ' Judith Enck, Senior Fellow for Health Policy at The Empire Center for Public Policy Bill Hammond, and Arthur Zankel Chair in Management for Liberal Arts at Skidmore College where she teaches International Affairs and Business Management Pushi Prasad.

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The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelJudith EnckBill Hammond Pushkala Prasad
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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