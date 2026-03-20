The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are The Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley March Gallagher, a full professor in the History Department at John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY) Allison Kavey, the founder and director of the Volunteer Literacy Project. She is also a columnist for The Free Press and a Greene County resident Larissa Phillips, and Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel.