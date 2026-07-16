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The Roundtable

Music Director Alexander Platt shares the 2026 Maverick Concert Season

By Joe Donahue
Published July 16, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT
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For more than a century, the woods outside Woodstock have been home to one of America's most remarkable musical traditions.

Maverick Concerts, founded in 1916, is the nation's oldest continuously running summer chamber music festival, welcoming generations of world-class artists to its iconic rustic concert hall. While chamber music remains at its heart, Maverick's adventurous programming also embraces jazz, folk, contemporary, and world music, making it one of the region's most distinctive cultural destinations.

As another season unfolds, we're joined by Maverick's Music Director, Alexander Platt, to talk about this summer's performances and the enduring magic of making music in the Catskills.

The 2026 summer season at the historic Maverick Concert Hall in Woodstock, NY, runs from June 27 through September 13.

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The Roundtable Maverick Concertsalexander plattmusicwoodstock
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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