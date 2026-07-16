Music Director Alexander Platt shares the 2026 Maverick Concert Season

For more than a century, the woods outside Woodstock have been home to one of America's most remarkable musical traditions.

Maverick Concerts, founded in 1916, is the nation's oldest continuously running summer chamber music festival, welcoming generations of world-class artists to its iconic rustic concert hall. While chamber music remains at its heart, Maverick's adventurous programming also embraces jazz, folk, contemporary, and world music, making it one of the region's most distinctive cultural destinations.

As another season unfolds, we're joined by Maverick's Music Director, Alexander Platt, to talk about this summer's performances and the enduring magic of making music in the Catskills.

The 2026 summer season at the historic Maverick Concert Hall in Woodstock, NY, runs from June 27 through September 13.

