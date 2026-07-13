© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Historian Thomas Wermuth's new book is 'Fire and Freedom: The American Revolution in New York'

By Joe Donahue
Published July 13, 2026 at 2:52 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

When Americans think about the Revolution, they often picture Boston, Philadelphia, or Yorktown. But the war that created the United States was fought as fiercely in New York as anywhere in the colonies.

From the streets of Manhattan to the Hudson Valley and the Mohawk frontier, New York became the Revolution's central battleground—politically, militarily, and socially. In the new collection 'Fire and Freedom: The American Revolution in New York,' historian Thomas Wermuth and his fellow editors bring together leading scholars to tell a richer, more complicated story of the conflict and the people who lived through it.

Wermuth is the Frank Bumpus Chair in Hudson River Valley History at Marist University and Academic Director of the Hudson River Valley Institute. Today, we explore how New York helped shape the American Revolution—and why its story still matters.

Tags
The Roundtable historyAmerican RevolutionNew Yorkhudson valley
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content