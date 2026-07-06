The Albany Symphony presents Water Music NY: More Voices Festival

The two-time Grammy Award-winning Albany Symphony, in partnership with the New York Power Authority and the New York State Canal Corporation, are presenting a free, three-concert series along the historic New York State Canal system with the first event taking place on Friday.

Water Music NY: More Voices Festival will take place in Waterford (July 10), Rome (July 11), and The Tonawandas (August 15), with each performance uniquely shaped by its host Canalside community.

Each of the three composers chosen for this project have been connected to a community to write a piece. They immersed themselves fully to really understand the history and current situation of that region. This project, focused on the Erie Canal, is in its third year.

Each location will have outdoor celebrations with recreation, food and beverage, art and a free concert.