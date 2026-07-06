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The Roundtable
The Roundtable

The Albany Symphony presents Water Music NY: More Voices Festival

By Joe Donahue
Published July 6, 2026 at 5:10 PM EDT
bird's eye vie of Waterford, NY on a sunny day. showing a bridge over the Erie Canal
Albany Symphony Orchestra

The two-time Grammy Award-winning Albany Symphony, in partnership with the New York Power Authority and the New York State Canal Corporation, are presenting a free, three-concert series along the historic New York State Canal system with the first event taking place on Friday.

Water Music NY: More Voices Festival will take place in Waterford (July 10), Rome (July 11), and The Tonawandas (August 15), with each performance uniquely shaped by its host Canalside community.

Each of the three composers chosen for this project have been connected to a community to write a piece. They immersed themselves fully to really understand the history and current situation of that region. This project, focused on the Erie Canal, is in its third year.

Each location will have outdoor celebrations with recreation, food and beverage, art and a free concert.

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The Roundtable Albany Symphony Orchestra
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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