© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We have been made aware that an online entity is posing as Joe Donahue to invite authors and other creatives onto our radio shows. The scammers then attempt to charge guests an appearance fee for exposure/publicity.
Please note: WAMC does not charge guests to appear on the station and any email about appearing on a WAMC program will come from a wamc.org email address.
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Battenkill Books and Chatham Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published May 19, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

This week's Book Picks comes from Connie Brooks and Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY and Sharon Weinberg and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY.

Connie Brooks: 

  • The Children by Melissa Albert
  • Mercy Hill by Hannah Thurman
  • The Pillagers' Guide to Arctic Pianos by By Kendra Langford Shaw 
  • The Patient Wait of the Stones: Time and Memory in Lunigiana by Antonio Romani and co-translated by Martha Cooley 

Heather Boyne:

  • The Making of the Middle Ages: An Atlas of Europe by John Haywood
  • This Is a Book of Sentence Diagrams: A Journey Through the Sharpest, Strangest, and Most Stirring Lines Ever Constructed by Man Martin
  • Newcomers: The Story of Anthony and Grietje and the Founding of New York by Alan Mikhail
  • American Rambler: Walking the Trail of Johnny Appleseed by Isaac Fitzgerald

Amy Zimmerman:

  • How Queer Bookshops Changed the World by A.J. West
  • Eating at Home by Trinity Mouzon Wofford

Sharon Weinberg:

  • Liar's Kingdom by Andrew Weissmann
  • The Family Man: Blood and Betrayal in the House of Murdaugh by James Lasdun
  • A Perfect Hand by Ayelet Waldman
  • No Way Home by T.C. Boyle
Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewsbattenkill bookschatham bookstore
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content