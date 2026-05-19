Book Picks - Battenkill Books and Chatham Bookstore
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This week's Book Picks comes from Connie Brooks and Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY and Sharon Weinberg and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY.
Connie Brooks:
- The Children by Melissa Albert
- Mercy Hill by Hannah Thurman
- The Pillagers' Guide to Arctic Pianos by By Kendra Langford Shaw
- The Patient Wait of the Stones: Time and Memory in Lunigiana by Antonio Romani and co-translated by Martha Cooley
Heather Boyne:
- The Making of the Middle Ages: An Atlas of Europe by John Haywood
- This Is a Book of Sentence Diagrams: A Journey Through the Sharpest, Strangest, and Most Stirring Lines Ever Constructed by Man Martin
- Newcomers: The Story of Anthony and Grietje and the Founding of New York by Alan Mikhail
- American Rambler: Walking the Trail of Johnny Appleseed by Isaac Fitzgerald
Amy Zimmerman:
- How Queer Bookshops Changed the World by A.J. West
- Eating at Home by Trinity Mouzon Wofford
Sharon Weinberg:
- Liar's Kingdom by Andrew Weissmann
- The Family Man: Blood and Betrayal in the House of Murdaugh by James Lasdun
- A Perfect Hand by Ayelet Waldman
- No Way Home by T.C. Boyle