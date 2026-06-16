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The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox and Odyssey Bookshop

By Joe Donahue
Published June 16, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
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This week's Book Picks comes from welcome Laure Colodner and Ana Guimil of the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA and we also welcome Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA.

 
Matt Tannenbaum

  • Dangerous, Dirty, Violent, & Young by Zayd Ayers Dohrn 
  • Almost Home Mirabai Bush
  • Meridian Rising by Paul Burch
  • Shakespeare's World by Dennis Krausnick, Josh Lubarr and Rebecca Goodheart   
  • The Book of Birds by Robert MacFarlane and Jackie Morris 

Laure Colodner

  • The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett
  • Bear Hair by Jeff Mack
  • Ramin Abbas has Major Questions by Ahmad Saber
  • The Emilys by Heather Abel

Ana Guimil

  • The Beginning Comes After the End: Notes on a World of Change by Rebecca Solnit
  • Flyboy in the Buttermilk by Greg Tate
  • Homosexual Intifada: A Queer Palestinian Anthology by George Abraham and Hannah Moushabeck
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The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewsbookstore in lenoxodyssey bookshop
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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