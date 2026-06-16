Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox and Odyssey Bookshop

This week's Book Picks comes from welcome Laure Colodner and Ana Guimil of the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA and we also welcome Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA.



Matt Tannenbaum



Dangerous, Dirty, Violent, & Young by Zayd Ayers Dohrn

Almost Home Mirabai Bush

Meridian Rising by Paul Burch

Shakespeare's World by Dennis Krausnick, Josh Lubarr and Rebecca Goodheart

The Book of Birds by Robert MacFarlane and Jackie Morris

Laure Colodner



The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett

Bear Hair by Jeff Mack

Ramin Abbas has Major Questions by Ahmad Saber

The Emilys by Heather Abel

Ana Guimil

