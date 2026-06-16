Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox and Odyssey Bookshop
This week's Book Picks comes from welcome Laure Colodner and Ana Guimil of the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA and we also welcome Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA.
Matt Tannenbaum
- Dangerous, Dirty, Violent, & Young by Zayd Ayers Dohrn
- Almost Home Mirabai Bush
- Meridian Rising by Paul Burch
- Shakespeare's World by Dennis Krausnick, Josh Lubarr and Rebecca Goodheart
- The Book of Birds by Robert MacFarlane and Jackie Morris
Laure Colodner
- The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett
- Bear Hair by Jeff Mack
- Ramin Abbas has Major Questions by Ahmad Saber
- The Emilys by Heather Abel
Ana Guimil
- The Beginning Comes After the End: Notes on a World of Change by Rebecca Solnit
- Flyboy in the Buttermilk by Greg Tate
- Homosexual Intifada: A Queer Palestinian Anthology by George Abraham and Hannah Moushabeck