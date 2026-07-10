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The Roundtable

An interview with Anne O'Dwyer, about her novel 'A Driving Anger: The Psychology of Road Rage'

By Joe Donahue
Published July 10, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
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For many of us, driving is routine - until it isn’t. Anne O'Dwyer has spent her career studying how emotion and perception influence behavior. A professor of psychology at Bard College at Simon’s Rock, she brings years of classroom experience and scholarly research to her latest work.

In her new book, "A Driving Anger: The Psychology of Road Rage," O’Dwyer investigates the psychological forces that make driving such fertile ground for anger.

She joined the Roundtable this morning for a detailed discussion about road rage.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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