An interview with Anne O'Dwyer, about her novel 'A Driving Anger: The Psychology of Road Rage'

For many of us, driving is routine - until it isn’t. Anne O'Dwyer has spent her career studying how emotion and perception influence behavior. A professor of psychology at Bard College at Simon’s Rock, she brings years of classroom experience and scholarly research to her latest work.

In her new book, "A Driving Anger: The Psychology of Road Rage," O’Dwyer investigates the psychological forces that make driving such fertile ground for anger.

She joined the Roundtable this morning for a detailed discussion about road rage.