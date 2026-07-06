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The Roundtable

An interview with Megha Majumdar, about her new novel A Guardian and a Thief

By Joe Donahue
Published July 6, 2026 at 5:18 PM EDT

Megha Majumdar’s new novel, A Guardian and a Thief, unfolds over one taut week in a near-future Kolkata reeling from climate disaster and food shortages. Two families—strangers to each other—are pushed into collision.
On one side is Ma, a young mother whose days are an anxious calculation of calories, safety, and a plan to get her family out. When a theft upends those fragile plans, she embarks on a relentless search for the culprit in a city where every resource is rationed and every kindness carries a cost.

On the other side is Boomba, a small-time thief whose desperate attempts to provide for his loved ones escalate into choices he cannot undo.

Megha Majumdar is the author of the New York Times bestselling novel A Burning, which was nominated for the National Book Award.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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