Hoosick Blooms Garden and Farm Tour returns this weekend

The Hoosick Blooms Garden Tour is back with eight extraordinary properties tucked into the rolling hills in and around Hoosick, New York. The self-driving tour runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year's tour spans farms, a sculpture garden, historic homesteads and barns, and community growing spaces. Proceeds benefit CiviCure's restoration of the historic Wood Block Building at 1–5 Main St., Hoosick Falls.

Wood Block Center's second-floor gallery will be open with an art exhibition and garden-style flower arrangements, and garden-themed prizes.

The Roundtable was joined this morning to preview the tour by Kelly Brown, from Hoosick Blooms and Brown's Brewing, and garden host Cindy Parillo, a gardener who did the write-up and photography for all the gardens and farms on the tour.

For info, visit: hoosickblooms.org