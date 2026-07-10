© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Hoosick Blooms Garden and Farm Tour returns this weekend

By Joe Donahue
Published July 9, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Artwork for Hoosick Blooms
Provided

The Hoosick Blooms Garden Tour is back with eight extraordinary properties tucked into the rolling hills in and around Hoosick, New York. The self-driving tour runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year's tour spans farms, a sculpture garden, historic homesteads and barns, and community growing spaces. Proceeds benefit CiviCure's restoration of the historic Wood Block Building at 1–5 Main St., Hoosick Falls.

Wood Block Center's second-floor gallery will be open with an art exhibition and garden-style flower arrangements, and garden-themed prizes.

The Roundtable was joined this morning to preview the tour by Kelly Brown, from Hoosick Blooms and Brown's Brewing, and garden host Cindy Parillo, a gardener who did the write-up and photography for all the gardens and farms on the tour.

For info, visit: hoosickblooms.org

Tags
The Roundtable hoosick bloomsbrown's brewing
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content