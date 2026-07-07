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The Roundtable
The Roundtable

'Connecting through discovery' with Music Haven

By Joe Donahue
Published July 7, 2026 at 5:37 PM EDT
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This summer, audiences can travel from Cape Verde to Lafayette, Louisiana without ever leaving Central Park. The award-winning Music Haven Summer Series returns July 12 through Aug. 28 with a free season of global music, blues, bluegrass, comedy, jazz, film, show tunes and family-friendly community events in the heart of Schenectady.
 
Presented at the Music Haven Stage in Central Park, the 2026 season spans three continents and five countries, welcoming celebrated artists from American, Celtic, African, Caribbean and Gulf Coast traditions.
 
“Music Haven has always been about connection through discovery,” says Producing Artistic Director Mona Golub. And she joins us on the Roundtable this morning.

The lineup includes Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca, The Gibson Brothers, Elida Almeida, the John Doyle Quartet, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Kaleta & Super Yamba Band and Lost Bayou Ramblers, along with special events featuring The Second City Touring Company, the Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra, SUNY Schenectady’s Faculty Jazz Combo with Jon Faddis, WEXT’s Local 518 Festival and the returning Alfresco Film Series.

www.musichavenstage.org

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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