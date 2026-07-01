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The Roundtable

We Still Hold These Truths: America at 250 - Robert Parkinson's Tyrants and Rogues: Understanding the Declaration of Independence' and Annette Gordon-Reed's 'Jefferson on Race: A Reader'

By Joe Donahue
Published July 1, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
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As the United States marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, historian Robert Parkinson invites us to look beyond its famous opening lines.

In 'Tyrants and Rogues: Understanding the Declaration of Independence,' Parkinson argues that the document’s often-overlooked list of grievances against King George III reveals what truly drove the Revolution and why independence became inevitable.

A professor of history at Binghamton University, Parkinson is an award-winning scholar of the American Revolution and the author of 'The Common Cause,' 'Thirteen Clocks,' and 'Heart of American Darkness.' Robert, welcome to the Roundtable.

Annette Gordon-Reed is a 'New York Times'–bestselling historian and the Carl M. Loeb University Professor at Harvard University. Her books include 'The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family,' which won the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award and 'Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings: An American Controversy.'

Her latest is a volume she edited, 'Jefferson on Race: A Reader.'

She is interviewed now by Skidmore College Constitutional Scholar, Beau Breslin.

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The Roundtable america 250American RevolutionhistoryDeclaration of Independencethomas jefferson
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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