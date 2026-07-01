We Still Hold These Truths: America at 250 - Robert Parkinson's Tyrants and Rogues: Understanding the Declaration of Independence' and Annette Gordon-Reed's 'Jefferson on Race: A Reader'

As the United States marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, historian Robert Parkinson invites us to look beyond its famous opening lines.

In 'Tyrants and Rogues: Understanding the Declaration of Independence,' Parkinson argues that the document’s often-overlooked list of grievances against King George III reveals what truly drove the Revolution and why independence became inevitable.

A professor of history at Binghamton University, Parkinson is an award-winning scholar of the American Revolution and the author of 'The Common Cause,' 'Thirteen Clocks,' and 'Heart of American Darkness.' Robert, welcome to the Roundtable.

Annette Gordon-Reed is a 'New York Times'–bestselling historian and the Carl M. Loeb University Professor at Harvard University. Her books include 'The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family,' which won the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award and 'Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings: An American Controversy.'

Her latest is a volume she edited, 'Jefferson on Race: A Reader.'

She is interviewed now by Skidmore College Constitutional Scholar, Beau Breslin.