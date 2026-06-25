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The Roundtable

Journalist Caroline Hallemann's debut book is 'The Kennedys and the Windsors: The Story of Two Dynasties, One Born, One Made'

By Joe Donahue
Published June 25, 2026 at 11:40 AM EDT
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Few families have inspired as much fascination as the Kennedys and Britain's royal family. Journalist Caroline Hallemann has spent years covering both as Digital Director of 'Town & Country,' and in her first book, 'The Kennedys and the Windsors: The Story of Two Dynasties, One Born, One Made,' she brings their histories together in a fresh and revealing way.

Drawing on extensive archival research and interviews, Hallemann traces nearly a century of connections, rivalries, tragedies, and public mythmaking, showing how America's closest thing to royalty and Britain's actual monarchy have reflected, influenced, and reshaped one another across generations.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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