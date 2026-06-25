Leah Rowan reimagines the film 'Psycho' in the book 'Marion'

Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho forever changed movie history with one shocking scene, but novelist Leah Rowan asks a tantalizing question: what if Marion Crane had survived? In her debut thriller, 'Marion,' Rowan reimagines one of cinema's most famous victims as a woman who fights back, setting off a suspenseful story of survival, revenge, and reinvention.

A modern, feminist twist on a classic, the novel blends psychological suspense with sharp social commentary as Marion flees the aftermath of a deadly encounter while trying to save her sister from an abusive marriage. It's a bold, unexpected retelling that turns a familiar story on its head.