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The Roundtable

Leah Rowan reimagines the film 'Psycho' in the book 'Marion'

By Joe Donahue
Published June 25, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT
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Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho forever changed movie history with one shocking scene, but novelist Leah Rowan asks a tantalizing question: what if Marion Crane had survived? In her debut thriller, 'Marion,' Rowan reimagines one of cinema's most famous victims as a woman who fights back, setting off a suspenseful story of survival, revenge, and reinvention.

A modern, feminist twist on a classic, the novel blends psychological suspense with sharp social commentary as Marion flees the aftermath of a deadly encounter while trying to save her sister from an abusive marriage. It's a bold, unexpected retelling that turns a familiar story on its head.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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