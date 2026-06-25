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The Roundtable

Chesterwood gives a preview of their 2026 season

By Joe Donahue
Published June 25, 2026 at 11:06 AM EDT
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Chesterwood

Chesterwood is the home, studio and gardens of America's foremost public sculptor, Daniel Chester French in Stockbridge, MA. The current season runs through October 31st.

Their featured exhibits include:  'In the Open: New England Sculptors Reclaim the Land,' featuring works by twenty-two artists from across New England and New York, amplifying some of the region’s most compelling voices in contemporary sculpture. Also on display, 'The Minute Man: Examining Patriotism, Victory, and Loss' in the Residence Galleries and 'Art Studios: How Artistic Processes Inform Architectural Design' in the Woodshed Gallery.

The season also includes Chesterwood's performing arts series, ArtsAlive!, with programs in music, dance, theater, poetry, and the literary arts running through September 6. along with classes and special events for children and adults. For a complete schedule of exhibitions, programs and events, visit Chesterwood.org.

Chesterwood Executive Director Miguel Rodriguez and Curator Dana Pilson are with us this morning to tell us more.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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