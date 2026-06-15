Acapella phenomenon Straight No Chaser will be at the Mahaiwe on 6/20 for their 'Straight No Chaser Beach Bash Tour'

Straight No Chaser is not your typical acapella group that comes to mind. No blazers, khakis, ties, and singing traditional college songs on campuses. They are quite the opposite!

Straight No Chaser is an all-male acapella group consisting of nine members that started on a college campus in the mid-90s, but grew to new heights becoming a phenomenon in the acapella world. They have grown a massive fanbase over the years and accumulated a long list of accomplishments. They have 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, over 1.5 million concert tickets sold worldwide, over 1 billion streams on Pandora, and over 2 million albums sold worldwide. Straight No Chaser uses the unadulterated human voices of each member to come together to create amazing music across a variety of genres that move people, with an addition of humor.

Straight No Chaser will kick off it’s ‘Straight No Chaser Beach Bash Tour’ tomorrow on June 16th. They will be at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Saturday June 20th at 8:00 pm.

Steve Morgan is a member of the acapella group and is their Baritone as well as their dance captain.