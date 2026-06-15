© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WQQQ, 103.3 FM Sharon, Connecticut, will be off air from 6/12 - 6/18 from 8am to 8pm for tower work.
The Roundtable

Acapella phenomenon Straight No Chaser will be at the Mahaiwe on 6/20 for their 'Straight No Chaser Beach Bash Tour'

By Madeleine Reynolds
Published June 15, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Straight No Chaser

Straight No Chaser is not your typical acapella group that comes to mind. No blazers, khakis, ties, and singing traditional college songs on campuses. They are quite the opposite!

Straight No Chaser is an all-male acapella group consisting of nine members that started on a college campus in the mid-90s, but grew to new heights becoming a phenomenon in the acapella world. They have grown a massive fanbase over the years and accumulated a long list of accomplishments. They have 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, over 1.5 million concert tickets sold worldwide, over 1 billion streams on Pandora, and over 2 million albums sold worldwide. Straight No Chaser uses the unadulterated human voices of each member to come together to create amazing music across a variety of genres that move people, with an addition of humor.

Straight No Chaser will kick off it’s ‘Straight No Chaser Beach Bash Tour’ tomorrow on June 16th. They will be at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Saturday June 20th at 8:00 pm.

Steve Morgan is a member of the acapella group and is their Baritone as well as their dance captain.

Tags
The Roundtable Mahaiwe Performing Arts Centermusicacapellatour
Stay Connected
Madeleine Reynolds
See stories by Madeleine Reynolds
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Chester Theater Company's 2026 Summer Season
    Joe Donahue
    For more than three decades, the Chester Theatre Company has been a Berkshire summer tradition, known for intimate productions that spark big conversations. Today, we’re joined by Co-Artistic Directors Christopher Baker and Michelle Ong Hendrick.Together, they’ve crafted a 2026 season that looks toward the future through four distinctive works: a portrait of visionary Buckminster Fuller, a musical celebration of civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer, the world premiere thriller 'Amchitka,' and the East Coast premiere of Liz Duffy-Adams’ 'Dear Alien.'
  • The Roundtable
    David Baerwald's new book 'The Fire Agent' is based on his grandfather's astonishing story
    Joe Donahue
    Eight years ago, when wildfires threatened musician David Baerwald’s family home in Los Angeles. He salvaged all but forgotten boxes belonging to his grandfather. Among the discoveries inside them were a spy camera, a samurai sword, breathtaking photographs, and dairies and letters that will change his life forever. The platinum selling artist behind ‘Welcome to the Boom Town’ and ‘Come What May’ spent seven years and sold his music catalog to write the novel ‘The Fire Agent,’ based on his grandfather’s astonishing story. The result is a gripping chronicle, the rise of fascism in both the West and Japan.
  • The Roundtable
    Elizabeth Preston's new book 'The Creatures' Guide to Caring' showcases how animals teach humans we were born to care
    Joe Donahue
    Science writer Elizabeth Preston has spent years exploring the strange brilliance of the world in the places like ‘The Atlantic’ and ‘The New York Times.’ In her new book ‘The Creatures' Guide to Caring’ she turns to animal parenting from devoted octopuses to fiercely protective birds and mammals. Revealing how care, survival, and connection shape life across species. The book blends reporting, evolutionary science, and wonder-filled storytelling into a look what creatures can teach us about raising the next generation.