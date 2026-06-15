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The Roundtable

The Arch Stanton Quartet presents 'Exploring the Sheltering Sky: The Music and Words of Paul Bowles' at the Albany Institute of History & Art on 6/19

By Joe Donahue
Published June 15, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
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The Arch Stanton Quartet will conclude its yearlong music-and-spoken-word series “Exploring the Sheltering Sky: The Music and Words of Paul Bowles” with a free public performance on June 19 at the Albany Institute of History & Art. The performance begins at 12:30 p.m.

“Exploring the Sheltering Sky” debuted in October 2025 and has been performed at a dozen libraries for hundreds of patrons who have been transported to the world of Paul Bowles’ writing and music. The series has been generously supported by a community-arts grant from the Albany County Arts and Culture program, coordinated by Advance Albany County Alliance.

ASQ drummer James Ketterer and Kayla Carlsen - Executive Director of the Albany Institute of History & Art join us for a preview this morning.

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The Roundtable juneteenthAlbany Institute of History and ArtArch Stanton Quartet (ASQ) jazz music
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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