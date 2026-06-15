The Arch Stanton Quartet presents 'Exploring the Sheltering Sky: The Music and Words of Paul Bowles' at the Albany Institute of History & Art on 6/19

The Arch Stanton Quartet will conclude its yearlong music-and-spoken-word series “Exploring the Sheltering Sky: The Music and Words of Paul Bowles” with a free public performance on June 19 at the Albany Institute of History & Art. The performance begins at 12:30 p.m.

“Exploring the Sheltering Sky” debuted in October 2025 and has been performed at a dozen libraries for hundreds of patrons who have been transported to the world of Paul Bowles’ writing and music. The series has been generously supported by a community-arts grant from the Albany County Arts and Culture program, coordinated by Advance Albany County Alliance.

ASQ drummer James Ketterer and Kayla Carlsen - Executive Director of the Albany Institute of History & Art join us for a preview this morning.