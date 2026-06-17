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The Roundtable

Journalist Anthony Mason launches new series 'Alchemy' that dives into musicians and artists' creative process

By Joe Donahue
Published June 17, 2026 at 11:36 AM EDT
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For more than four decades, Anthony Mason has been one of the most trusted voices in American journalism, bringing curiosity, intelligence, and a steady presence to his reporting for CBS News. As a correspondent and former co-host of CBS This Morning, he's interviewed presidents, cultural icons, and some of the world's most influential artists.

Now, Mason is launching a project that feels especially personal. His new series, 'Alchemy,' explores the creative process through intimate, long-form conversations with musicians and artists including Hozier, Paul Simon, and Nile Rodgers. But 'Alchemy' isn't focused on fame, success, or even the work itself. Instead, it asks a deeper question: how does creativity help people transform hardship, uncertainty, and experience into something meaningful?

We welcome to Anthony Mason to the RT.

@alchemywithAnthonyMason on YouTube.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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