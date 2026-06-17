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Journalist Anthony Mason launches new series 'Alchemy' that dives into musicians and artists' creative processFor more than four decades, Anthony Mason has been one of the most trusted voices in American journalism, bringing curiosity, intelligence, and a steady presence to his reporting for CBS News. As a correspondent and former co-host of CBS This Morning, he's interviewed presidents, cultural icons, and some of the world's most influential artists.Now, Mason is launching a project that feels especially personal. His new series, 'Alchemy,' explores the creative process through intimate, long-form conversations with musicians and artists including Hozier, Paul Simon, and Nile Rodgers. But 'Alchemy' isn't focused on fame, success, or even the work itself. Instead, it asks a deeper question: how does creativity help people transform hardship, uncertainty, and experience into something meaningful?