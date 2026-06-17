For more than four decades, Anthony Mason has been one of the most trusted voices in American journalism, bringing curiosity, intelligence, and a steady presence to his reporting for CBS News. As a correspondent and former co-host of CBS This Morning, he's interviewed presidents, cultural icons, and some of the world's most influential artists.Now, Mason is launching a project that feels especially personal. His new series, 'Alchemy,' explores the creative process through intimate, long-form conversations with musicians and artists including Hozier, Paul Simon, and Nile Rodgers. But 'Alchemy' isn't focused on fame, success, or even the work itself. Instead, it asks a deeper question: how does creativity help people transform hardship, uncertainty, and experience into something meaningful?

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