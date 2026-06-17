In Memoriam - Robert Thurman

The world of Buddhist scholarship has lost one of its most influential voices. Robert Thurman, the pioneering scholar, author, father of actor Uma Thurman, and advocate for Tibetan Buddhism, died yesterday in Woodstock, New York. He was 84.

Thurman spent decades introducing Western audiences to Tibetan Buddhist philosophy and culture, serving for 30 years as Columbia University’s Professor of Indo-Tibetan Buddhist Studies. A close friend and longtime student of the Dalai Lama, he was the first American ordained as a Tibetan Buddhist monk and later co-founded Tibet House US, dedicated to preserving Tibetan culture in exile.

Named by Time magazine as one of America’s most influential thinkers, Thurman leaves behind a profound intellectual and spiritual legacy that shaped generations of students, readers, and practitioners.

I spoke with him in 2017 about his book, 'Man of Peace: The Illustrated Life Story of the Dalai Lama of Tibet.' We play a portion of that interview this morning, in memoriam, where he talks about how he began his friendship with the Dalai Lama.