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In 'Been There, Done That,' Greg Jackson reflects on similar themes in early and modern U.S.

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Andrew Pugliese
Published June 16, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
Courtesy Greg Jackson | Simon and Schuster

Podcaster and author Greg Jackson began his podcast History That Doesn’t Suck in 2016. With over 50 million downloads and counting, the Utah Valley University history professor has expanded his portfolio to include a nationally touring stage show called The Unlikely Union and his new book “Been There, Done That: How Our History Shows What We Can Overcome.”

The book hitting store shelves today takes readers from the start of the American republic in 1789 to the end of the nineteenth century through stories that engage topics such as political violence, fake news, and contested elections.

Jackson calls it a candid and earnest history, yet a hopeful one, through which readers consider how principles that served the nation in the past can continue to serve it in the future.

Greg Jackson joins us this morning, and I first asked him about what inspired him to start his podcast, particularly amidst the 2016 presidential election.

Upcoming tour dates

Tuesday, 8 p.m. | NEW YORK, NY at Sony Hall

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. | SOMERVILLE, MA at Arts at the Armory
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The Roundtable bookauthoramerican historygreg jacksonHistory That Doesn't Suckcharlie kirk
Andrew Pugliese
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