David Baerwald's new book 'The Fire Agent' is based on his grandfather's astonishing story

Eight years ago, when wildfires threatened musician David Baerwald’s family home in Los Angeles. He salvaged all but forgotten boxes belonging to his grandfather. Among the discoveries inside them were a spy camera, a samurai sword, breathtaking photographs, and dairies and letters that will change his life forever.

The platinum selling artist behind ‘Welcome to the Boom Town’ and ‘Come What May’ spent seven years and sold his music catalog to write the novel ‘The Fire Agent,’ based on his grandfather’s astonishing story. The result is a gripping chronicle, the rise of fascism in both the West and Japan.