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The Roundtable

David Baerwald's new book 'The Fire Agent' is based on his grandfather's astonishing story

By Joe Donahue
Published June 12, 2026 at 10:06 AM EDT
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Eight years ago, when wildfires threatened musician David Baerwald’s family home in Los Angeles. He salvaged all but forgotten boxes belonging to his grandfather. Among the discoveries inside them were a spy camera, a samurai sword, breathtaking photographs, and dairies and letters that will change his life forever.

The platinum selling artist behind ‘Welcome to the Boom Town’ and ‘Come What May’ spent seven years and sold his music catalog to write the novel ‘The Fire Agent,’ based on his grandfather’s astonishing story. The result is a gripping chronicle, the rise of fascism in both the West and Japan.

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The Roundtable bookDavid Baerwaldchemicalwarfareworld warhistorical fiction
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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