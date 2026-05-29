Tig Notaro's 'Out of Nowhere' tour at The Egg 6/4

Tig Notaro is an Emmy and Grammy nominated stand-up comedian, actor, writer, podcaster, and producer – ‘Rolling Stone’ named her one of the “50 best stand-up comics of all time.” But you don’t have to take Rolling Stone’s word for it – I’m telling you: Tig is the best. Put her on stand-up Mount Rushmore where she’s all 4 faces but with slightly different haircuts.

She’s bringing her new stand-up tour to The Egg in Albany, New York for two shows on June 4 - tickets to the late show are still available.