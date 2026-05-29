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The Roundtable

Tig Notaro's 'Out of Nowhere' tour at The Egg 6/4

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 29, 2026 at 11:15 AM EDT
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Tig Notaro 'Out of Nowhere Tour' at The Egg

Tig Notaro is an Emmy and Grammy nominated stand-up comedian, actor, writer, podcaster, and producer – ‘Rolling Stone’ named her one of the “50 best stand-up comics of all time.” But you don’t have to take Rolling Stone’s word for it – I’m telling you: Tig is the best. Put her on stand-up Mount Rushmore where she’s all 4 faces but with slightly different haircuts.

She’s bringing her new stand-up tour to The Egg in Albany, New York for two shows on June 4 - tickets to the late show are still available.

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The Roundtable comedystand-up comedythe eggtig notaropodcast
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Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
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