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The Roundtable

The Roundtable Live from BIFF: An overview of the 20th Berkshire International Film Festival

By Joe Donahue
Published May 29, 2026 at 3:42 PM EDT
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Kayla Sacco
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WAMC
Left to right: Ben Elliott, Joe Donahue, Kelley Vickery, and Janis Martinson

Welcome to the Roundtable’s LIVE broadcast from the 20th annual Berkshire International Film Festival which kicked off last night. Now they will present a blockbuster lineup and celebratory weekend of films, events, and very special guests. The festival runs through May 31st in Great Barrington and Lenox.

BIFF will honoring Award-Winning Actor Karen Allen and then will close with the Sundance Hit Documentary about global tennis icon and activist, Billie Jean King in 'Give me the Ball!' with director Elizabeth Wolff in attendance.

Four Tea Talks include Academy Award-Winning documentary filmmaker, Barbara Kopple; Oscar-nominated documentary director, acclaimed American screenwriter John Orloff known for 'Band of Brothers' and 'Masters of The Air;' and European Union filmmakers discussing filmmaking across borders. Many of these will be feature on the show this morning. Plus, 75 International and Domestic Narrative Features, Documentaries, and Short Films hosting Dozens of Filmmakers.

Founder and artistic director Kelley Vickery is here with a preview. Janis Martinson, ED of the Mahaiwe and Ben Elliott, Creative Director of the Triplex, will be joining me. 

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The Roundtable biffberkshire international film festivaltriplex cinemaMahaiwe Performing Arts Center
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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