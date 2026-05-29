The Roundtable Live from BIFF: An overview of the 20th Berkshire International Film Festival

Welcome to the Roundtable’s LIVE broadcast from the 20th annual Berkshire International Film Festival which kicked off last night. Now they will present a blockbuster lineup and celebratory weekend of films, events, and very special guests. The festival runs through May 31st in Great Barrington and Lenox.

BIFF will honoring Award-Winning Actor Karen Allen and then will close with the Sundance Hit Documentary about global tennis icon and activist, Billie Jean King in 'Give me the Ball!' with director Elizabeth Wolff in attendance.

Four Tea Talks include Academy Award-Winning documentary filmmaker, Barbara Kopple; Oscar-nominated documentary director, acclaimed American screenwriter John Orloff known for 'Band of Brothers' and 'Masters of The Air;' and European Union filmmakers discussing filmmaking across borders. Many of these will be feature on the show this morning. Plus, 75 International and Domestic Narrative Features, Documentaries, and Short Films hosting Dozens of Filmmakers.

Founder and artistic director Kelley Vickery is here with a preview. Janis Martinson, ED of the Mahaiwe and Ben Elliott, Creative Director of the Triplex, will be joining me.