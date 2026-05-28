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The Roundtable

Ellen Meeropol's new book is 'Sometimes an Island: A Mosaic Novel of Family Ties, Climate Upheaval, and Resilience'

By Joe Donahue
Published May 28, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
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Ellen Meeropol’s writing has been featured in ‘Ms. Magazine,’ ‘Lilith,’ ‘The Writer,’ ‘The Boston Globe,’ and ‘Solstice Magazine.’ She is the author of the novels ‘The Lost Women of Azalea Court,’ ‘Her Sister’s Tattoo,’ ‘Kinship of Clover,’ ‘On Hurricane Island,’ and ‘House Arrest,’ and she was the guest editor for the anthology ‘Dreams for a Broken World.’

Her new novel is ‘Sometimes an Island.’ From burning shtetls to rising seas, one family’s journey spans generations and the fight for survival. On a remote Maine island, a new community rises - tightly knit, off-grid, and resilient in a changing world.

June 2, 2026, 6 pm, Featured reader at Writers Night Out
Forbes Library, Northampton, MA
June 17, 2026, 5 pm, Reading and conversation with Jean Moore
The Bookstore, 11 Housatonic Street, Lenox, MA
June 22, 2026, 6 pm, Guest at Open Fiction Book Club
Odyssey Bookshop, South Hadley, MA

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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