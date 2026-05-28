Ellen Meeropol's new book is 'Sometimes an Island: A Mosaic Novel of Family Ties, Climate Upheaval, and Resilience'

Ellen Meeropol’s writing has been featured in ‘Ms. Magazine,’ ‘Lilith,’ ‘The Writer,’ ‘The Boston Globe,’ and ‘Solstice Magazine.’ She is the author of the novels ‘The Lost Women of Azalea Court,’ ‘Her Sister’s Tattoo,’ ‘Kinship of Clover,’ ‘On Hurricane Island,’ and ‘House Arrest,’ and she was the guest editor for the anthology ‘Dreams for a Broken World.’

Her new novel is ‘Sometimes an Island.’ From burning shtetls to rising seas, one family’s journey spans generations and the fight for survival. On a remote Maine island, a new community rises - tightly knit, off-grid, and resilient in a changing world.

June 2, 2026, 6 pm, Featured reader at Writers Night Out

Forbes Library, Northampton, MA

June 17, 2026, 5 pm, Reading and conversation with Jean Moore

The Bookstore, 11 Housatonic Street, Lenox, MA

June 22, 2026, 6 pm, Guest at Open Fiction Book Club

Odyssey Bookshop, South Hadley, MA