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The Roundtable

The Roundtable Live from BIFF: A farewell for the producer of The Roundtable Sarah LaDuke

By Joe Donahue,
Sarah LaDuke
Published May 29, 2026 at 4:32 PM EDT
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Kayla Sacco
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WAMC
Left to right: Joe Donahue and Sarah LaDuke

Today is the last day of the producer of The Roundtable Sarah LaDuke. She has worked at WAMC for 20 years and worked on the Roundtable for 18. Her career at WAMC has been amazing and extensive. She has done countless interviews with organizations, artists, musicians, Broadway stars, authors, and the list goes on. She also worked hard behind the scenes to make The Roundtable run smoothy all these years.

She will be missed, but her history and career at the station will live forever.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
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