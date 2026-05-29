The Roundtable Live from BIFF: A farewell for the producer of The Roundtable Sarah LaDuke

Today is the last day of the producer of The Roundtable Sarah LaDuke. She has worked at WAMC for 20 years and worked on the Roundtable for 18. Her career at WAMC has been amazing and extensive. She has done countless interviews with organizations, artists, musicians, Broadway stars, authors, and the list goes on. She also worked hard behind the scenes to make The Roundtable run smoothy all these years.

She will be missed, but her history and career at the station will live forever.