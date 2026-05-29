The Roundtable Live from BIFF: Conversation with Honoree and Award-Winning actor Karen Allen and actor and director Peter Riegert

At this year’s Berkshire International Film Festival, actor Karen Allen is being honored for a career that has moved effortlessly between blockbuster adventure, comedy classics, independent film, and the stage. Allen became part of movie history as Marion Ravenwood opposite Harrison Ford in Raiders of the Lost Ark, while also leaving an indelible mark on audiences in films including Starman, The Sandlot, and Animal House.

Speaking of Animal House, actor and director Peter Riegert is here, His sharp, grounded performances have made him one of the most recognizable character actors of his generation. From Animal House and Local Hero to Crossing Delancey and acclaimed television work, Riegert has built a career defined by intelligence, wit, and versatility.

The Karen Allen tribute is Saturday night and our tribute brings the two actors to our special show this morning to reflect on decades in film, the changing landscape of Hollywood, and the enduring legacy of movies that continue to resonate with audiences across generations.