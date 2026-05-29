The Roundtable Live at BIFF: The world premiere of 'The Choice' will screen on 5/30

Tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, The Berkshire International Film Festival will present a screening of ‘The Choice.’

Yotam Haim was an Israeli hostage mistakenly killed by IDF troops after escaping Hamas captivity in Gaza.

The documentary film, ‘The Choice,’ follows his mother, Iris Haim’s search for meaning. The search led her to Dr. Edith Eger, an Auschwitz survivor whose story reshapes Iris’s path to healing.

‘THE CHOICE,’ is directed by John David Coles who joins us now along with Iris Haim and her son, Tuval.