The Roundtable Live from BIFF: Academy Award-Winning director and producer Barbara Kopple will have a screening and talk about the award-winning documentary 'Harlan County USA'

Barbara Kopple is an award-winning director and producer and here at BIFF she will be in conversation with Mary Mott after the Special 50th Anniversary screening of the Academy Award Winning Documentary ‘Harlan County USA’ at 2:15 p.m. today.

Barbara Kopple is director of ‘Harlan County USA,’ and other world-class docs: ‘American Dream,’ ‘Bearing Witness,’ ‘Wild Man Blues,’ ‘A Conversation with Gregory Peck,’ ‘My Generation,’ ‘Running from Crazy,’ ‘Miss Sharon Jones,’ ‘Dixie Chicks: Shut Up and Sing,’ and ‘Desert One.’

