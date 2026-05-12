Book Picks - The Book House, Marketblock Books, and Oblong Books
This week's Book Picks comes from Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany and Marketblock Books in Troy, NY Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, NY.
Suzanna:
Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke
Go Gentle by Maria Semple
The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout
Mrs. Shim Is a Killer by Kang Jiyoung
Good Night, Escargot by Dashka Slater, illustrated by Sydney Hanson
Holloway by Elana K. Arnold
Cheryl:
Enormous Wings by Laurie Frankl
Labor: One Woman’s Work by Dr. Mary Fariba Afsari
The Best Dog in The World, edited by Alice Hoffman
An Armsfull of Birds: A Personal Field Guide to Love, Loss, and Commitment by Cara Benson
This Vast Enterprise : A New History of Lewis and Clark by Craig Fehrman
The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout