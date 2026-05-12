Book Picks - The Book House, Marketblock Books, and Oblong Books

This week's Book Picks comes from Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany and Marketblock Books in Troy, NY Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, NY.

Suzanna:

Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke

Go Gentle by Maria Semple

The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout

Mrs. Shim Is a Killer by Kang Jiyoung

Good Night, Escargot by Dashka Slater, illustrated by Sydney Hanson

Holloway by Elana K. Arnold