Sharon Playhouse announces their 2026 season

The Sharon Playhouse, in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut, is proud to announce its 2026 Season - a lineup of musicals, special events, and YouthStage productions that celebrate resilience, community, and the stories that define the American spirit.

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, the 2026 season looks to reflect the heart of America - stories of hope in hard times, generosity in moments of crisis, and joy created through music, laughter, and community. From Golden Age Broadway classics to contemporary favorites, the season invites audiences to come together for live theater experiences.

Artistic Director Carl Andress is here for a preview.