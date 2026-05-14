Jacob's Pillow presents their 2026 Dance Festival starting 6/20 - 8/30

Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival 2026 will begin with the Season Opening Gala on Saturday, June 20, and present ticketed performances from Wednesday, June 24 through Sunday, August 30.

The Festival will feature indoor performances in the landmark Ted Shawn Theatre and the newly-opened Doris Duke Theatre, as well as outdoor performances on the Henry J. Leir Stage.

In addition to showcasing acclaimed dance companies from the United States and around the world, the summer Festival will feature a wide range of programs - including livestreams, talks, classes, exhibits, parties, community events, family-friendly activities, workshops with artists, and more.

Jacob’s Pillow Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge join us for a preview.

