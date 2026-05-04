The Roundtable Live from Frederic Church’s OLANA: New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and Scenic Hudson

Welcome back to our WAMC on the Road live broadcast of The Roundtable from Frederic Church’s Olana.

As we mentioned earlier in the program, The Olana State Historic Site operates through a public-private partnership. The property is preserved and run by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and The Olana Partnership. They also work closely with regional historical and conservation groups in the area.

In that vein, we are joined now by New York State Commissioner of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Kathy Moser and President of Scenic Hudson Ned Sullivan. Scenic Hudson has long been considered a leader in safeguarding the Hudson Valley’s irreplaceable landscapes.

