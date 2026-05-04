The Roundtable Live from Frederic Church’s OLANA: ‘Glorious Country: How the Artist Frederic Church Brought the World to America’ by Victoria Johnson

Historian Victoria Johnson has a gift for uncovering the human stories behind American culture.

In her new book, ‘Glorious Country: How the Artist Frederic Church Brought the World to America’ and America to the World, she turns to Frederic Church, the Hudson River School painter whose sweeping landscapes helped define a young nation’s sense of itself.

Johnson traces Church’s global travels - from the Arctic to South America - and shows how his art connected American audiences to a wider world.

Victoria Johnson is a writer and professor of urban policy and planning at Hunter College in New York City, where she teaches on the history of philanthropy, nonprofits, and New York City. We welcome her to the Roundtable this morning.