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The Roundtable

The Roundtable Live from Frederic Church’s OLANA: ‘Glorious Country: How the Artist Frederic Church Brought the World to America’ by Victoria Johnson

By Joe Donahue
Published May 4, 2026 at 2:50 PM EDT
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joe Donahue and Victoria Johnson

Historian Victoria Johnson has a gift for uncovering the human stories behind American culture.

In her new book, ‘Glorious Country: How the Artist Frederic Church Brought the World to America’ and America to the World, she turns to Frederic Church, the Hudson River School painter whose sweeping landscapes helped define a young nation’s sense of itself.

Johnson traces Church’s global travels - from the Arctic to South America - and shows how his art connected American audiences to a wider world.

Victoria Johnson is a writer and professor of urban policy and planning at Hunter College in New York City, where she teaches on the history of philanthropy, nonprofits, and New York City. We welcome her to the Roundtable this morning.

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The Roundtable olanaOlana State Historic Sitefrederic churchbookFrederic Church Center for Art & Landscape
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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