WAMC On The Road: The Media Project Live at UAlbany with Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Raga

(Airs 05/01/26 @ 3 p.m. & 05/03/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian, and Raga Justin, Albany Bureau Chief for Bloomberg Government . On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and Raga are live on the road at the University at Albany to talk with journalism students and faculty from 20 campuses about student journalism, how to get more young people excited about the field, and much more.