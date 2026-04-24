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The Roundtable

Bob Spitz's new book is 'The Rolling Stones: The Biography'

By Joe Donahue
Published April 24, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
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Bob Spitz has built a reputation for capturing the lives of iconic lives of artists with depth and narrative drive. Most notably and his bestselling biography ‘The Beatles,’ now he turns his attention to another seismic force in music history, The Rolling Stones. In this new biography Spitz traces the band’s evolution from scrappy blues devotees to 1960s London to global rock titans with the focus on the creative tensions, cultural impact, and enduring mystique of figures like Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

The book offers a vivid portrait of a band that didn’t just define an era but continues to shape an era. Bob Spitz is the award-winning author of the biographies ‘the Beatles,’ ‘Led Zeppelin,’ ‘Dearie: The Remarkable Life of Julia Child’ and many other non-fiction books including a screenplay. The new book is ‘The Rolling Stones: The Biography’ it is published by Penguin Press.

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The Roundtable biographyrock musicrolling stonesbandBob Spitz
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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