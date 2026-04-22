The Alexis P. Suter Band's new album is 'The Alexis P. Suter Band featuring Garth Hudson - Just Stay Live' they will be playing at Meadow Blues on 4/25 and The Falcon on 5/9

The Alexis P. Suter Band is a powerful and unique 6-piece ensemble who artfully blend the lines between Blues, Soul and Rock music. Alexis' voice ranges from a pained passion to explosive and soul bearing.

Alexis burst on to the music scene as a regular performer at Levon Helm’s legendary Midnight Rambles held in Woodstock, NY. Levon was captured by what he called Alexis’ wonderful spirit and had her and the band open for him nearly 100 times.

As special guest openers for The Levon Helm Band, they played to sold-out audiences at the Beacon Theater, Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, The Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park, NJ and Central Park’s Summerstage.

The latest album is: 'The Alexis P Suter Band featuring Garth Hudson - Just Stay Live.' The band will be playing Meadow Blues in Chester, NY on April 25, The Falcon in Marlboro, NY on May 9, and the Turning Point in Piermont, NY on May 16.