The Albany Symphony Orchestra's April concerts will be happening on 4/18 and 4/19 at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

The Albany Symphony Orchestra’s April concerts are happening this weekend at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall will include one of the greatest of all romantic concertos, Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 performed by the legendary pianist, Garrick Ohlsson.

Ohlsson is one of the world’s leading interpreters of this spectacular work. Edward Elgar’s endlessly charming Enigma Variations will also be on the program. Each of the 14 short movements is a musical depiction of an influential person in Elgar’s life.

Joel Thompson, a rising composer who has worked with the Albany Symphony twice before will have his wonderful new tone poem written for the New York Philharmonic, To See the Sky, performed.

To tell us more – we welcome Maestro David Alan Miller will join us for a preview.