David Oppenheimer's new book is 'The Diversity Principle: The Story of the Transformative Idea'

The new book ‘The Diversity Principle: The Story of the Transformative Idea’ David Oppenheimer gives a 200-year history of diversity in education, science, and commerce. The debate of diversity upends our current government, education policies, and corporate world, the idea of diversity has never been more important. Oppenheimer also shows how over a 200-year period diversity evolved and how it was adopted in science and commerce.

David Oppenheimer is a clinical professor of law at University of California Berkeley.