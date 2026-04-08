© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

David Oppenheimer's new book is 'The Diversity Principle: The Story of the Transformative Idea'

By Joe Donahue
Published April 8, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The new book ‘The Diversity Principle: The Story of the Transformative Idea’ David Oppenheimer gives a 200-year history of diversity in education, science, and commerce. The debate of diversity upends our current government, education policies, and corporate world, the idea of diversity has never been more important. Oppenheimer also shows how over a 200-year period diversity evolved and how it was adopted in science and commerce.

David Oppenheimer is a clinical professor of law at University of California Berkeley.

Tags
The Roundtable bookdiversityhistory
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Book cover and cast photos
    The Roundtable
    Leslie Knope and a forgotten hope: 'Parks and Rec' by Jennifer Keishin Armstrong out on 4/7
    Sarah LaDuke
    Jennifer Keishin Armstrong writes about pop-culture in books like ‘Sienfeldia’ and ‘When Women Invented Television.’ She currently curates and writes the ‘Peabody Finds’ newsletter, featuring recommendations and media history, from the prestigious Peabody Awards in broadcasting. She is the co-founder of the ‘Ministry of Pop Culture’ Substack. Her new book, out tomorrow from Dutton, is ‘Parks and Rec: The Underdog TV Show that Lit’rally Inspired a Vision for a Better America.’
  • The Roundtable
    Battenkill Books will host Robert Brigham for his new memoir 'This Is a True War Story' on 4/9
    Joe Donahue
    Historian Robert Brigham has spent a career studying the Vietnam War, shaping how Americans understand one of the nation’s most complex conflicts. A professor at Vassar College and a leading voice on U.S. foreign policy, Brigham now turns inward with his new book, 'This Is a True War Story: My Improbable History with Vietnam.' The memoir blends scholarship with deeply personal discovery, tracing his journey as an adoptee who learns that his biological father was a renowned Marine combat photographer in Vietnam. As Brigham reconstructs both a family history and a national one, the book explores memory, identity, and the enduring legacy of war - on the battlefield and across generations at home.
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Oblong Books
    Sarah LaDuke
    This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans who join us from Oblong Books in Millerton and Rhinebeck, NY.