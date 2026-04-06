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The Roundtable

Yann Martel's new book 'Son of Nobody' provides a dual narrative surrounding the Trojan War

By Joe Donahue
Published April 6, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
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Yann Martel is well-known as the author of ‘Life of Pi,’ the international best-seller that won the 2002 Booker Prize and was adapted to the screen in the Oscar winning film directed by Ang Lee. That breakout novel rested on a creative premise as The New York Times once put it ‘Martel can renew your faith in the ability of novelist to invest even the most outrageous scenario with plausible life.’

Now in his new novel ‘Son of Nobody,’ Martel offers a compelling dual narrative that is immediately striking and unusual on the page. At once a retelling of the trojan war and a heart wrenching record of modern grief and ambition; Martel’s novel grapples with questions of history and mythology whose stories deserve to be told, how do we make meaning in the face of fate’s random cruelty, and chaos.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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