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The Roundtable

The Lost Radio Rounders present 'America 250: Songs & Stories'

By Joe Donahue
Published March 26, 2026 at 11:53 AM EDT

Albany’s Lost Radio Rounders are a true acoustic trio featuring Tom Lindsay on guitar and vocals, Paul Jossman on banjo and guitar, and Michael Eck on mandolin and guitar.

Their themed musical/historical programs attract audiences interested in both the songs and the stories behind them. At most Lost Radio Rounders shows you will find no amplifiers, no instrument cables, and a minimum of P.A. gear.

Their 2026 offering America 250: Songs & Stories debuted at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in January and they are playing alllllll over this year. Michael Eck and Tom Lindsay join us!

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
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