The Lost Radio Rounders present 'America 250: Songs & Stories'

Albany’s Lost Radio Rounders are a true acoustic trio featuring Tom Lindsay on guitar and vocals, Paul Jossman on banjo and guitar, and Michael Eck on mandolin and guitar.

Their themed musical/historical programs attract audiences interested in both the songs and the stories behind them. At most Lost Radio Rounders shows you will find no amplifiers, no instrument cables, and a minimum of P.A. gear.

Their 2026 offering America 250: Songs & Stories debuted at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in January and they are playing alllllll over this year. Michael Eck and Tom Lindsay join us!

