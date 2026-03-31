The Justice Center of Rensselaer County presents its fourth annual Robert Doherty Memorial Lecture with Douglas Blackmon on 4/2

The Justice Center of Rensselaer County is presenting their fourth annual Robert Doherty Memorial Lecture this week with Douglas Blackmon. Blackmon is a distinguished journalist, scholar, filmmaker, and the Pulitzer-Prize winning author of Slavery by Another Name: The Re-Enslavement of Black Americans from the Civil War to World War II.

His talk: “What Comes Next? Redefining Police Power, Restoring Personal Freedom, Rebuilding Faith in American Democracy” will be held on Thursday, April 2nd @ 7PM in the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

Blackmon was an award-winning senior national correspondent and bureau chief for many years at The Wall Street Journal, and a member of reporting teams which won a Pulitzer Prize in 2002 and were finalists for a Pulitzer in 2011. He is also co-author of a forthcoming book with former U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder. We welcome him to the RT this morning.