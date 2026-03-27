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The Roundtable

Blackwing Music presents Todd Caldwell's 'Show Pony' - release party at Red Lion Inn 3/28

By Joe Donahue
Published March 27, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT

For over fifteen years, Todd Caldwell has toured with Crosby, Stills & Nash, performing across the globe with the iconic group. His collaborations extend far beyond CSN, as he has also shared the stage with musical giants such as Jackson Browne, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Neil Young, John Mayer, Joe Walsh, Donald Fagen, Brandi Carlisle, and Norah Jones.

Now, after years of honing his unique sound, Todd’s new album is ‘Show Pony’ - that blends the bluesy, gritty groove of the classic jazz organ trio with a more cinematic, modern approach. His music transcends traditional jazz, weaving together past and future, and creating something both timeless and innovative.

The new album is out on Blackwing Music – an independent music label that supports and spotlights emerging songwriters through intimate live performances and studio recordings. A partner with Blackwing pencils, the label is curated by our pal, Johnny Irion.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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