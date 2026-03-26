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The Roundtable

Mimi Nichter's new memoir is 'Hostage: A Memoir of Terrorism, Trauma, and Resilience’

By Joe Donahue
Published March 26, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT

On September 6th, 1970, 20-year-old Mimi Nichter was returning home on a flight to New York JFK Airport from a summer spent on kibbutz in Israel when her airplane was hijacked by armed members of the Popular Front of the Liberation of Palestine. They were redirected to a remote desert region in Jordan, passengers were on board for six days in sweltering heat, without flushable toilets or running water. Most were sent home, but Mimi was falsely accused of being an Israeli soldier and 31 others we held hostage in Iman fearing for their lives as a violent war erupted around them.

Mimi’s new book ‘Hostage: A Memoir of Terrorism, Trauma, and Resilience’ is told with deep understanding and kindness. We are with her as she recounts the survival of the hijacking of Trans World Airlines flight 741, the first incident of international terrorism and one of the most significant events in aviation history.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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