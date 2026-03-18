Tim Matheson's new memoir is 'Damn Glad to Meet You: My Seven Decades in the Hollywood Trenches'

For the past seven decades, Tim Matheson has been an on-screen favorite in Hollywood. In his new memoir, 'Damn Glad to Meet You: My Seven Decades in the Hollywood Trenches,' Matheson looks behind-the-scenes of his illustrious career, and reveals what it was like to learn from and work alongside the greats, including Lucille Ball, Dick Van Dyke, Steven Spielberg, and Aaron Sorkin.

He also talks about how he transitioned from acting to directing, the role in The West Wing that nabbed him two Emmy nominations–and so much more. Tim Matheson is a two-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor and director who has dedicated his career to show business. He’s best known for roles in 'Animal House,' 'Magnum Force,' 'Fletch,' and 'Virgin River' which has its 7th season released on March 12th on Netflix. We welcome Tim Matheson to the RT.