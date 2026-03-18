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The Roundtable

Tim Matheson's new memoir is 'Damn Glad to Meet You: My Seven Decades in the Hollywood Trenches'

By Joe Donahue
Published March 18, 2026 at 11:14 AM EDT

For the past seven decades, Tim Matheson has been an on-screen favorite in Hollywood. In his new memoir, 'Damn Glad to Meet You: My Seven Decades in the Hollywood Trenches,' Matheson looks behind-the-scenes of his illustrious career, and reveals what it was like to learn from and work alongside the greats, including Lucille Ball, Dick Van Dyke, Steven Spielberg, and Aaron Sorkin.

He also talks about how he transitioned from acting to directing, the role in The West Wing that nabbed him two Emmy nominations–and so much more. Tim Matheson is a two-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor and director who has dedicated his career to show business. He’s best known for roles in 'Animal House,' 'Magnum Force,' 'Fletch,' and 'Virgin River' which has its 7th season released on March 12th on Netflix. We welcome Tim Matheson to the RT.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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