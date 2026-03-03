© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

3/3/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published March 3, 2026 at 9:00 AM EST
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are Former U.S. Army officer and State Department Diplomat who taught at Bard College for six years and is now a Senior Fellow at Bard's Center for Civic Engagement Ambassador Fred Hof, Professor in the History Department at John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY) Allison Kavey, Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Robert Pondiscio, and Wall Street Investment Banker Mark Wittman.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelBeau Breslinfrederic hofAllison KaveyRobert PondiscioMark Wittman
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    3/2/26 Panel
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at Skidmore College Beau Breslin, Biomedical Engineer and Principal Scientist at Regeneron Ahmad Abu-Hakmeh, Senior Fellow at Bard Center for Civic Engagement Ambassador Fred Hof, and Professor of Creative Arts at Siena University Mahmood Karimi Hakak.
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 256
    Madeleine Reynolds
    Each weekday morning, The Roundtable's Joe Donahue is joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    2/26/26 Panel
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor of History and International Relations at Vassar College Robert Brigham, Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at Skidmore College Beau Breslin, and Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    2/25/26 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Bard College, Director for the Center for Civic Engagement and Professor of Political Studies Jonathan Becker; public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois; Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Professor of Theatre at Siena University Mahmood Karimi Hakak.