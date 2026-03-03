3/3/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are Former U.S. Army officer and State Department Diplomat who taught at Bard College for six years and is now a Senior Fellow at Bard's Center for Civic Engagement Ambassador Fred Hof, Professor in the History Department at John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY) Allison Kavey, Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Robert Pondiscio, and Wall Street Investment Banker Mark Wittman.